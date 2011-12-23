MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's top lender Sberbank said on Friday it bought 99.145 percent in Swiss SLB Commercial Bank from Lukoil, Russia's second largest oil producer.

Sberbank, which started its international foray this year, said in a statement the price stood at 75.35 million Swiss francs ($80.5 million) but it could be revised after SLB discloses its financial results.

Sberbank also said it will rename the Swiss lender and use the acquisition as a platform to develop its syndicated lending and trade financing businesses in Europe. ($1 = 0.9362 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)