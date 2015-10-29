MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's top bank Sberbank said on Thursday it had not yet reached final debt restructuring terms with miner Mechel .

A chairman of Russian bank Gazprombank told Reuters on Thursday that Mechel had agreed debt restructuring terms with three of its key creditors, including Sberbank, and that the deals were in the final stages. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)