Sept 8 Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking business of Russia's Sberbank, said it appointed Sergey Smirnov head of government and municipal project and programmes division in its client management department.

Smirnov, who previously worked in the Russian presidential administration, will report to Kirill Polishkin, acting head of the client management department.

Smirnov will build relationships with government agencies and municipal entities and offer them financial solutions, the company said.