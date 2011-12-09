* Net profit doubles to 297.6 bln rbls in Jan-Nov under RAS

* Bottom line near full-year target of 300-310 bln rbls

* Corporate loans up 26 pct, retail lending up 28.5 pct

* Strong capital level allows major deals - analysts (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank almost doubled net profit for the first 11 months of the year, putting it on course to top its full-year target and contrasting with the faltering performance of most top European banks.

Analysts said on Friday the strong performance, fueled by lower provisions for bad loans and an increase in lending to companies and consumers alike, put Sberbank in a good position to fulfil its plans to expand overseas.

"Based on preliminary estimations, they may spend between $5 billion and $8 billion, keeping Tier 1 (its Tier 1 capital ratio) at a comfortable level of 11 percent," said Uralsib analyst Leonid Slipchenko.

Sberbank chief financial officer Anton Karamzin recently ruled out major European acquisitions, saying deals were likely to be similar in size to previous ones of about $1 billion.

The bank, whose market capitalisation of $61 billion makes it one of Europe's biggest banks, has said it is looking at central and eastern Europe, including Poland and Turkey.

Profits at many European banks are coming under pressure from a euro zone sovereign debt crisis and jittery financial markets, which have dried up business for their investment banking divisions, usually big earnings drivers.

Sberbank, which accounts for a quarter of total assets in Russia's banking system, made a net profit of 297.6 billion roubles ($9.5 billion) in the 11 months ended Dec.1 under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), almost reaching its full-year goal of 300-310 billion with a month to go.

"It is hard to predict net profit for December but I think the full-year's net income is likely to edge closer to 320 billion roubles," said Olga Belenkaya, an analyst with Sovlink.

Her profit forecast matches Uralsib's prediction, which also expects Sberbank to beat its target issued only last week. Sberbank declined to comment.

At 1435 GMT, Sberbank shares were down 3.6 percent, in line with Russia's MICEX index.

EXPANDING ABROAD

Sberbank made 152.5 billion roubles in the 11-month period last year under RAS, which is viewed as an indicator for performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Analysts and investors see IFRS as a more reliable source of financial information than RAS. Russian authorities are now trying to encourage all companies to report under IFRS.

For the first nine months of 2011, Sberbank more than doubled net profit under IFRS to 255.8 billion roubles. It is unclear when it will publish full-year results under IFRS.

Many European banks have cut back their profit targets, with Germany's Deutsche Bank, for example, abandoning its cherished full-year goal as trading revenues faltered.

Few are expecting any relief by the end of this year, with a slowdown in business stretching into the fourth quarter as investors stay on the sidelines and deals remain on ice.

Banks are instead slashing costs and jobs. Sberbank, which employs 238,000 people, is aiming to cut staff gradually as a part of a modernisation programme.

Sberbank, known in Russia as an "elephant" for its dominance of the banking scene, said its corporate loan portfolio under RAS grew by 26 percent, while retail lending was up 28.5 percent since the start of 2011.

With its non-performance loan (NPL) ratio decreasing to 3.72 percent from 5.04 percent at the beginning of 2011, Sberbank made just 7.3 billion roubles in provisions for the 11 months, compared with 173.1 billion roubles for the same period of 2010.

"The main driver for the net profit increase is lower provision charges," said Sovlink's Belenkaya, adding Sberbank's key advantage was its capital position, which would "help to absorb possible losses if market conditions are negative."

Sberbank's return-on-equity remains one of the highest in the sector, reaching 27.6 percent in January-November. It is also strongly capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16 percent under RAS rules, well above the minimum 10 percent.

Established 170 years ago as Russia's savings bank, Sberbank now is home to around a half of Russia's retail deposits and a third of overall capital. It has become too big to grow further in its domestic market and recently started expanding abroad.

The state-controlled lender plans to earn at least 5 percent of net profit form abroad operations by 2014.

Sberbank had a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.2 percent in the third quarter 2011, far above of 9.2 percent of its closest peer VTB, meaning it is the only big Russian bank having enough capital position to expand abroad.

Sberbank had operations only in the post-Soviet countries until it snapped up VBI, the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken, in September.

It dropped out of a race to buy Turkey's Denizbank last month, considering an acquisition "too complicated," sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 31.4166 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Sarah White in London, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Mark Potter and Megan Davies)