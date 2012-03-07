* Jan-Feb net profit at 61.7 bln rbls

* Corporate lending up 1.5 pct, retail book adds 3.3 pct in Feb

* Sberbank's return-on-equity higher than HSBC, Santander

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's top lender Sberbank posted a 17 percent rise in profits for January-February under Russian accounting rules and compared with the same months last year, as rising loans to companies and consumers boosted its interest income.

The state-controlled bank said on Wednesday net profit for the two months rose to 61.7 billion roubles ($2 billion) under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). RAS results are viewed as an indicator of performance under the more widely-recognised International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Sberbank's results give the first glimpse of the sector's strong performance in February, though we believe it once again has left most other names behind in terms of lending growth and profitability," Uralsib said in a note.

Sberbank's shares were down 0.3 percent to 97 roubles by 1050 GMT, within a slightly firmer MICEX index.

Net interest income rose 28.8 percent in the two months year-on-year.

Sberbank's corporate loan book grew 1.5 percent in February, with retail loans up 3.3 percent.

The growing loan book prompted the lender to raise provisions for bad loans to 9.4 billion roubles in the two months from 4 billion roubles for the same period last year.

Sberbank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.35 percent on March 1, little changed from 3.36 percent at the start of 2012.

The bank, with a market capitalisation of $77.9 billion, is the second-largest European lender after HSBC. It posted a record 322 billion roubles in net profit under RAS last year with return on equity (ROE) reaching 27.1 percent.

Sberbank plans to report full-year results under IFRS at the end of March but based on its ROE - a key measure of profitability - it is set to outperform European peers HSBC and Santander, with ROE of 10.9 percent and 7.14 percent respectively.

"Sberbank is one of the most profitable banks in the world," said Gleb Shpilevoy, a Vienna-based analyst with Raiffeisen Bank International.

"They have a very high net interest margin in international comparison, and 2011 ROE was supported by the very low cost of risk and provision charges."

Sberbank accounts for around a third of overall lending in Russia and holds almost a half of total deposits, which provides the lender with cheap funding base and helps to maintain high margins.