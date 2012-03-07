* Jan-Feb net profit at 61.7 bln rbls
* Corporate lending up 1.5 pct, retail book adds 3.3 pct in
Feb
* Sberbank's return-on-equity higher than HSBC, Santander
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's top lender
Sberbank posted a 17 percent rise in profits for
January-February under Russian accounting rules and compared
with the same months last year, as rising loans to companies and
consumers boosted its interest income.
The state-controlled bank said on Wednesday net profit for
the two months rose to 61.7 billion roubles ($2 billion) under
Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). RAS results are viewed as an
indicator of performance under the more widely-recognised
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
"Sberbank's results give the first glimpse of the sector's
strong performance in February, though we believe it once again
has left most other names behind in terms of lending growth and
profitability," Uralsib said in a note.
Sberbank's shares were down 0.3 percent to 97 roubles by
1050 GMT, within a slightly firmer MICEX index.
Net interest income rose 28.8 percent in the two months
year-on-year.
Sberbank's corporate loan book grew 1.5 percent in February,
with retail loans up 3.3 percent.
The growing loan book prompted the lender to raise
provisions for bad loans to 9.4 billion roubles in the two
months from 4 billion roubles for the same period last year.
Sberbank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.35 percent
on March 1, little changed from 3.36 percent at the start of
2012.
The bank, with a market capitalisation of $77.9 billion, is
the second-largest European lender after HSBC. It
posted a record 322 billion roubles in net profit under RAS last
year with return on equity (ROE) reaching 27.1 percent.
Sberbank plans to report full-year results under IFRS at the
end of March but based on its ROE - a key measure of
profitability - it is set to outperform European peers HSBC and
Santander, with ROE of 10.9 percent and 7.14 percent
respectively.
"Sberbank is one of the most profitable banks in the world,"
said Gleb Shpilevoy, a Vienna-based analyst with Raiffeisen Bank
International.
"They have a very high net interest margin in international
comparison, and 2011 ROE was supported by the very low cost of
risk and provision charges."
Sberbank accounts for around a third of overall lending in
Russia and holds almost a half of total deposits, which provides
the lender with cheap funding base and helps to maintain high
margins.