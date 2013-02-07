MOSCOW Feb 7 Sberbank said its net profit rose 9 percent year-on-year in January to 31.8 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) on the back of an increase in interest income.

Russia's top lender, whose RAS results are viewed as an indicator of its quarterly performance under international reporting standards, said on Thursday that net interest income rose 19 percent.

Despite the bottom-line growth, the bank saw largely flat lending growth in January, both in the corporate and retail sectors, due to a general trend of weak lending at the start of the year.

Sberbank said it issued 280 billion roubles in corporate loans in January but its overall corporate portfolio was down 81 billion roubles as some large borrowers repaid their debts. Its retail loan portfolio was up 11 billion roubles last month.

Sberbank, which accounts for around a third of overall lending in Russia, said it set aside 11.5 billion roubles in provisions for possible bad loans, up from 5.5 billion roubles a year ago.

Its non-performing loan ratio was slightly up to 2.74 percent last month from 2.69 percent in December. ($1 = 30.0707 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)