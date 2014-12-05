BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 Sberbank Rossii OAO :
* 11-Month Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) net interest income of 790.1 billion roubles, up 21.1 pct
* 11-Month net fee and commission income 240.1 billion roubles, up 20.9 pct
* 11-Month RAS net profit of 294.99 billion roubles versus 350.51 billion roubles last year
* Says provisions for loan impairment under RAS 835.15 roubles billion as of Dec. 1, 2014 versus 591.8 billion roubles as of Jan. 1, 2014
* 11-Month total provision charges of 377.9 billion roubles versus 113.5 billion roubles last year
* Says overdue loans 2.4% as of Dec. 1, 2014
* 11-Month return on equity under RAS of 16.1% versus 21.7% Source text: bit.ly/1ylJ2tT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets.