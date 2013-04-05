MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's top bank Sberbank
posted 97.4 billion roubles ($3.08 billion) in net
profit in the first quarter of 2013 under Russian accounting
standards (RAS), unchanged from a year earlier, the lender said
on Friday.
The quarterly numbers, viewed by the market as a guide to
its performance to international reporting standards, showed
that net interest income rose 16.6 percent year on year.
Sberbank posted record net profit of 347.9 billion roubles
in 2012.
The state-controlled bank, which accounts for a third of
overall lending in Russia, forecasts a rise in net profit of at
least 6 percent this year, driven by robust retail lending
growth.
($1 = 31.6632 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)