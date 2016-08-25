* Sberbank second-quarter net profit 145 bln roubles
* Beats analysts' forecasts
* Outperformance despite weak economy
By Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova
MOSCOW, Aug 25 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
raised its forecast for full-year profitability on
Thursday after setting a new profit record in the second
quarter, further reinforcing its status as market leader despite
a weak economy.
State-controlled Sberbank has thrived during Russia's
economic crisis as households and companies concerned about the
health of weaker lenders have moved their business to the bank.
It is seen as more risk averse than rivals such as VTB
, which suffered heavy losses after slumping oil prices
and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict sent Russia into
recession.
Sberbank posted a net profit of 145 billion roubles ($2.2
billion) in the second quarter, better than analysts had
forecast and up on a previous record of 118 billion roubles in
the first quarter.
The record came despite the bank being under the sanctions,
which limit its access to international capital markets.
Sberbank said on Thursday it expected its risk management
costs this year to be lower than previously forecast, while its
return on equity and capital adequacy levels would be higher.
Alex Kantarovich, managing director at JP Morgan, said
Sberbank was able to generate bigger profits than competitors
because of its large size and funding advantages.
Sberbank has about a third of total banking sector deposits
in Russia, meaning it is less dependent on more costly central
bank financing.
"These factors rise in importance during an economic
downturn, when safety considerations come to the fore,"
Kantarovich said. "Instead of prioritising market share the way
it did before 2014, Sberbank now focuses on profitability and
asset quality."
Sberbank's shares were up 2.4 percent by 1540 GMT after
earlier hitting their highest ever, while the MICEX index
was up only 0.2 percent.
In the second quarter, Sberbank's return on equity jumped to
22.8 percent from 10.3 percent in the second quarter of 2015.
Its net interest margin rose to 5.6 percent from 4.2
percent, while it took a provision charge for bad loans of 98
billion roubles, versus 118 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 64.8904 roubles)
