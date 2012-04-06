MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's top bank Sberbank
posted 97.4 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) in net
profit in the first quarter under Russian accounting standards
(RAS), up 16 percent year-on-year on strong net interest income,
the lender said on Friday.
The quarterly numbers, viewed by the market as a guide to
its performance to international reporting standards, may be the
last before a possible sale this month of a $5.5 billion
government stake in Sberbank, according to sources.
Sberbank, whose market capitalisation of $73 billion makes
its Europe's second largest behind British giant HSBC,
said its net interest income rose 26.9 percent on the back of
higher lending to both corporate and retail customers.
The increase in the bottom line under RAS, however, was
partly offset by trebling in bad loan provisions to 12 billion
roubles year-on-year as Sberbank's loan portfolio is rapidly
growing.
Sberbank accounts for around a third of overall lending in
Russia and is a home for half of household deposits, which along
with state backing gives it access to cheap funding.
It said on Friday its assets had grown by 5.5 percent to
over 11 trillion roubles since the start of 2012, while its
non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.34 percent as of April 1,
almost unchanged from the year-start level of 3.36 percent.
Sberbank's shares were trading at 97.10 roubles at 0746 GMT,
below a 100 roubles level earlier indicated by CEO German Gref
as a trigger to start preparations for the 7.6 percent stake
sale in a deal that would leave the state with a bare majority.
Sources said last month that Sberbank might start roadshow
for the secondary placement on April 16, in a move that
underscores the bank's arrival as a major player in a European
industry decimated by the financial crisis.