Jan 16 Sberbank Rossii OJSC :
* 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS)
excluding events after reporting period of 305.7 billion roubles
($4.7 billion) versus 377.7 billion roubles ($5.8 billion)
previous year (including subsequent events)
* 2014 total provision charges of 397.7 billion roubles
($6.1 billion) versus 104.8 billion roubles ($1.6 billion)
previous year
* 2014 RAS net fee and commission income 276.9 billion
roubles ($4.25 billion), up 21.4 pct
* Overdue loans 2 pct as of Jan. 1, down by 0.2 pp
* 2014 RAS net interest income at 853.7 billion roubles
($13.1 billion), up 18.3 pct
* Says volume of total provision charges was affected by
sharp weakening of rouble
* 2014 core tier 1 and tier 1 capital reached 1,630 billion
roubles ($25.04 billion) as of Jan. 1
($1 = 65.1000 roubles)
