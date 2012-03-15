MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank plans to sell a 7.6 percent stake in April, business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday citing banking sources.

Sberbank, whose market capitalisation of $76 billion makes it Europe's second-largest bank after HSBC, planned to sell the stake last September but postponed the placement due to weak markets.

Chief Executive German Gref said in October that Sberbank might restart preparations for the stake sale if its share price edged closer to 100 roubles.

The stock touched that level last month for the first time since August and has since been hovering around the same price.

"The target price has risen to 120 roubles per share, but the placement will be done at 100 roubles," Vedomosti quoted a banker as saying.

Sberbank declined to comment.

The sale of the stake, worth 164 billion roubles ($5.55 billion) based on the 100 rouble price, would set a benchmark for other upcoming share placements, particularly for banks such as VTB, Nomos and Promsvyazbank.

According to Vedomosti, a VTB stake sale is planned for autumn. ($1 = 29.5600 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)