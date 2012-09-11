MOSCOW, Sept 11 Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, may launch the long-awaited sale of a 7.6 percent government-held stake this week, encouraged by a recovery in financial markets, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

The state-controlled bank restarted talks with investors late last week and is now ready for the sale, the newspaper said.

Based on current market prices, the stake is worth $4.6 billion, Kommersant said, adding that Sberbank declined to comment on the timing of the share offering.

The share sale, part of a wider state privatisation drive, was initially scheduled for last year but was repeatedly postponed due to fragile markets. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Chris Gallagher)