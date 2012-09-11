MOSCOW, Sept 11 Sberbank, Russia's
biggest lender, may launch the long-awaited sale of a 7.6
percent government-held stake this week, encouraged by a
recovery in financial markets, business daily Kommersant
reported on Tuesday.
The state-controlled bank restarted talks with investors
late last week and is now ready for the sale, the newspaper
said.
Based on current market prices, the stake is worth $4.6
billion, Kommersant said, adding that Sberbank declined to
comment on the timing of the share offering.
The share sale, part of a wider state privatisation drive,
was initially scheduled for last year but was repeatedly
postponed due to fragile markets.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Chris Gallagher)