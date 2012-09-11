* No decision yet made on timing - sources
* Ready to go, roadshow could start once decision made-
sources
* Stake worth $5 bln at current market price
(Adds sources on timing, further details, analyst's comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
is ready to begin a roadshow for the sale of a 7.6
percent government-held stake, awaiting a decision on when to go
ahead with the offering, two sources close to the deal said on
Tuesday.
The sale - worth around $5 billion based on market prices -
is part of a wider state privatisation drive initially scheduled
for last year but which has been repeatedly delayed due to
fragile markets.
Business daily Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, said on
Tuesday that state-controlled Sberbank restarted talks with
investors late last week and could open an order book this week,
encouraged by a recovery in financial markets.
Two sources close to the placement told Reuters that while
Sberbank is ready t o launch the secondary share offering, it has
yet to take a final decision on timing.
"There is no decision yet," one of the sources said, adding
that once a decision is taken the roadshow can start at any
time.
The sale would bring the free float in the bank to 50
percent and leave the state in control.
Shares in Sberbank, which last month posted better than
expected second quarter profit, have risen about 17 percent this
year, outpacing the broader MICEX index which is up 5
percent.
The share was down 0.65 percent at 93.84 roubles ($2.97) at
1307 GMT.
"The final decision on placement will probably be made only
after it becomes clearer whether markets are to remain
favorable," said Natalia Berezina, an analyst at Uralsib bank.
This means waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
on another round of quantitative easing - known as QE3 - during
its two-day meeting starting on Wednesday and Germany's Federal
Court ruling on participating in the European bailout fund, she
added.
Economy Minister Andrey Belousov was quoted as saying last
week that conditions for a stake sale were "comfortable."
A number of Russian companies are starting to consider
raising capital again, market sources say.
MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, last
week asked its local regulator for permission to list its shares
in London for what could be an offering worth $4 billion.
($1 = 31.6670 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Cowell)