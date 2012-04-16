ISTRA, Russia, April 16 The multi-billion-dollar sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Russia's top lender Sberbank should happen this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Monday.

Sberbank initially planned to sell a 7.6 percent stake last September but postponed the deal after global risk aversion wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake's value, which is now around $5.4 billion.

"I think the sale should happen this year," Shuvalov told journalists in the town of Istra outside Moscow.

"(But market) volatility continues to be high and in general this is not the best moment for Sberbank."

He said there were different views on the timing of the deal, which is a part of a broader state privatisation drive. So far, only Russia's No.2 bank VTB managed to sell a 10 percent stake last year as a part of the drive.

"Another (position) is that now is not the best time and it is better to wait until 2013-2014 due to still-high volatility," Shuvalov said.

Sberbank shares traded at 92.59 roubles at 1353 GMT, down 1.7 percent and below the level of 100 roubles signalled by its chief executive as a potential trigger for relaunching the stake sale.

Sources told Reuters last month that Sberbank, Europe's second largest lender after HSBC, had set a new preliminary date to start a roadshow for the deal on April 16.

But the roadshow was again postponed as Sberbank awaited a final decision from government, two other banking sources told Reuters last week.

The central bank's first deputy chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said earlier that the regulator, which owns a 57.6 percent stake in Sberbank on behalf of the state, is ready to launch the sale as it is in "a high state of technical readiness".

Russia's central bank has chosen Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog to arrange the sale.