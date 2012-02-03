* Troika Ventures sells stake in Evernote Corp to Sequoia
* Sberbank to pump $500 mln into tech funds
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian lender Sberbank
is to invest $500 million in a series of technology
funds managed by Troika Ventures over the next five years, the
fund said on Friday, and the money will target tech companies
which can expand internationally.
The funds will be managed by Troika Ventures, the venture
arm of Troika Dialog, Sberbank's recently-acquired investment
banking business. Troika Ventures, founded in 2007, is aiming
that another $200 million will be raised from outside investors
over the five year period.
"It will be a classic venture fund," said Troika director
Andrei Vakulenko, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference organised by Troika. "We are not interested in
companies which can work only in Russian markets - but Russian
companies which can work in global markets or global companies
which can expand in Russia."
Troika Ventures also on Friday sold its share in Evernote
Corp, a cloud computing service which allows users to photograph
their notes and retain them. The venture firm did not disclose
how much money it made on the investment. It sold the share to
California-based Sequoia Capital.
(Reporting By Megan Davies)