By Megan Davies

MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian lender Sberbank is to invest $500 million in a series of technology funds managed by Troika Ventures over the next five years, the fund said on Friday, and the money will target tech companies which can expand internationally.

The funds will be managed by Troika Ventures, the venture arm of Troika Dialog, Sberbank's recently-acquired investment banking business. Troika Ventures, founded in 2007, is aiming that another $200 million will be raised from outside investors over the five year period.

"It will be a classic venture fund," said Troika director Andrei Vakulenko, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a conference organised by Troika. "We are not interested in companies which can work only in Russian markets - but Russian companies which can work in global markets or global companies which can expand in Russia."

Troika Ventures also on Friday sold its share in Evernote Corp, a cloud computing service which allows users to photograph their notes and retain them. The venture firm did not disclose how much money it made on the investment. It sold the share to California-based Sequoia Capital. (Reporting By Megan Davies)