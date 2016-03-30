LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Sberbank's corporate and investment
bank said Paolo Zaniboni was stepping down as the head of its
London office and the unit's chief operating officer would take
over as acting UK CEO.
Zaniboni, who joined Sberbank in 2007, was leaving to pursue
new opportunities outside the company, Sberbank said on
Wednesday.
Zaniboni was previously head of research for Sberbank in
Moscow, and moved to head the London office in 2009. Sberbank
CIB has about 30 sales and trading staff in London.
Adam Jesney, chief operating officer UK, will become acting
CEO UK with immediate effect. Jesney joined Sberbank from Royal
Bank of Scotland in 2013.
Zaniboni couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)