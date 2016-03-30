LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Sberbank's corporate and investment bank said Paolo Zaniboni was stepping down as the head of its London office and the unit's chief operating officer would take over as acting UK CEO.

Zaniboni, who joined Sberbank in 2007, was leaving to pursue new opportunities outside the company, Sberbank said on Wednesday.

Zaniboni was previously head of research for Sberbank in Moscow, and moved to head the London office in 2009. Sberbank CIB has about 30 sales and trading staff in London.

Adam Jesney, chief operating officer UK, will become acting CEO UK with immediate effect. Jesney joined Sberbank from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2013.

Zaniboni couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)