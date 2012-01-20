RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has picked Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog as its dollar Eurobond issue organisers, sources close to the placement told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.