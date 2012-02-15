VIENNA Feb 15 Sberbank has closed its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI eastern European arm for 505 million euros ($663.1 million), a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.

Sberbank had said last month it expected an 80 million euro discount on the original 585 million euro purchase price to help offset losses since the deal was announced in September.

In a statement on Wednesday it said VBI's owners had also made an unspecified contribution to raising VBI's equity.

Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake in VBI, while France's Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank each own 24.5 percent.

Sberbank, which aims to earn at least 5 percent of net profit from international operations by 2014, will assume 2.1 billion euros of financing from VBI's owners.

Volksbanken or a group it leads will provide Sberbank with five-year funding of 500 million euros, the lender added.

Excluding VBI operations in Romania that were not part of the deal, the transaction gives Sberbank a network of 295 branches with more than 600,000 customers in the region.

VBI is among the top ten banks by assets in Bosnia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and in the top 15 in Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia, it said. VBI is also present in Ukraine and has a banking license in Austria.

"This transaction is an important step in Sberbank's international strategy on our way to being a truly global financial group," Chief Executive Herman Gref said, adding the bank was now placed to profit from growth in emerging Europe.

The sale of VBI let Volksbanken, once Austria's fourth-largest lender, which failed last year's bank stress tests, escape the requirement for big European banks to have a 9 percent core capital ratio by mid-year.

Regulators say its radical shrinking via asset sales means the loss-making lender that got 1 billion euros in state aid during the 2008/09 financial crisis is no longer a systemically relevant bank.

Societe General and J.P. Morgan advised Sberbank, as did Troika Dialog, the brokerage it bought in early 2011 to beef up its investment banking team.

Ithuba Capital advised Volksbanken and DZ/WGZ, while Deutsche Bank advised BPCE.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Jonathan Gould)