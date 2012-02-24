* Sberbank got 51 pct stake in Vester in 2010
* Potential buyers could be rival supermarket chains
By Natalia Ishchenko
MOSCOW Feb 24 Russian lender Sberbank
is looking for buyers for mid-sized supermarket chain
Vester, in which it owns a 51 percent stake, according to one
potential buyer of the chain.
Sberbank took over the 51 percent stake in private food
retailer Vester in 2010 as part of a debt forgiveness deal,
among other similar deals which took place during the global
financial crisis.
As asset prices started to recover from the crisis-low
levels, Sberbank is selling out its non-core holdings aiming to
boost profits.
Financial daily Kommersant quoted several sources on Friday
saying that Sberbank asked KMPG to find potential buyers for the
retailer, estimating the company could be worth up to $250
million.
Retailers O'Key and Dixy are styding the
offer but have not decided to start talks yet, the paper said.
Dixy confirmed to Reuters that it received the offer.
"We have received such a (prospectus) and are considering it
at the moment," Dixy spokesman Lavrentiy Gubin said. He declined
to comment how big stake was offered to Dixy.
Rival retailers Magnit and Seventh Continent
did not receive a prospectus with details of Vester,
Kommersant added.
Another retailer X5's CEO Andrei Gusev told Reuters that the
company hasn't been approached to buy Vester yet.
KPMG and Sberbank did not reply to Reuters written requests
for comment, and Vester declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)