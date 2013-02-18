EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VIENNA Feb 18 Russia's Sberbank may seek redress over its 505 million euro ($674 million) purchase of Austrian lender Volksbank AG's eastern European arm VBI last year, the Financial Times reported, citing Sberbank CEO German Gref.
"We do have certain issues with the asset quality of what we bought from Volksbank, compared with what was originally declared," Gref was quoted by the paper as saying in an interview published on Monday.
"We anticipate having to have serious conversations with the auditors as well as with the bank."
Volksbank had no immediate comment. Sberbank did not respond immediately to a request for comment regarding Gref's criticism.
Sberbank closed the VBI purchase a year ago after getting an 80 million euro discount off the originally agreed price. The deal gave Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.
($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has