MUMBAI Nov 9 State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, expects net interest margins at 3.75 percent in the next two quarters versus 3.77 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, SBI posted a 30 percent gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase this year, as higher provisioning for bad loans constrained earnings growth. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)