NEW DELHI Feb 23 State Bank of India , the country's top lender, will issue shares to the federal government at 2,191.69 rupees a piece to raise about 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion), the state-run lender said on Thursday.

The SBI stock closed up 0.2 percent at 2,260.50 rupees ahead of the news.

The government is injecting funds into SBI by subscribing to its shares as part of a move to shore up the capital base of state-run banks eroded by fast growth and worsening asset quality.

SBI, which holds about a quarter of the country's loans and deposits, was downgraded by Moody's Investors Service in October last year because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality.

