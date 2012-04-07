MUMBAI, April 7 State Bank of India, the country's top lender, expects credit and deposits to grow 20-25 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2013, a top official said on Saturday.

The bank's plans to cut lending rates to small and medium enterprises will not depend on the central bank's policy decisions, A. Krishna Kumar, managing director and group executive, national banking, told reporters.

The Reserve Bank of India will have a policy review on March 17. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)