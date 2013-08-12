Aug 12 Chances of bad loans and restructured assets coming down at State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, are "not very bright", Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Monday.

The bank earlier reported a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)