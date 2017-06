People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI India will inject 60 billion to 70 billion rupees in State Bank Of India by next week, banking secretary D.K. Mittal said on Friday.

The government is the bank's largest shareholder.

Earlier this year, the bank had said it will receive about 79 billion rupees from the government through a preferential allotment of shares.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded SBI's standalone rating in October, citing inadequate capital and declining asset quality, putting pressure on the government - its the largest shareholder - to inject money into the bank.

