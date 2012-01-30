Jan 30 State Bank Of India, the country's top lender, said it will receive about 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) from the government through a preferential allotment of shares.

The government is the bank's largest shareholder.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the standalone rating for SBI last October, citing modest capital and declining asset quality, putting pressure on the government to inject money into the bank.

($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)