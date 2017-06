People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in State Bank of India fall 1.2 percent on concerns of a potential increase in bad loans in the July-September quarter, after other state-run banks such as Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOBK.NS) posted a surge in non-performing assets.

Punjab shares fall 6.1 percent after reporting a rise in net NPAs in the July-September quarter to 2.69 percent.

IOB shares fall 6.4 percent after also reporting higher NPAs in the previous quarter.