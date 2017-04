People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Bank Nifty surged 5.4 percent in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India eased cash and bond holding rules for banks on Tuesday.

The RBI relaxed rules on mandatory bond holdings for banks, which would help protect lenders from large mark-to-market losses and said it would buy long-dated government bonds worth 80 billion rupees.

State Bank of India Ltd (SBI.NS) gained 5.5 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) rose 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)