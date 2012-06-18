Reuters Market Eye - Banks, automobile and property stocks rise ahead of RBI's policy decision. Investors expect at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate, with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix.
Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, gains 1.1 percent after rallying 6.6 percent this month as of Friday's close
ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) shares up 1.4 percent, State Bank of India rises 2 percent.
Tata Motors gained 2.6 percent, while Bajaj Auto advances 1.4 percent. Lower interest rates would lower financing costs for vehicle purchases.
India's biggest property company DLF gains 1.4 percent.
