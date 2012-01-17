People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, is not looking at raising more funds, its chairman told Reuters a day after the state-run bank received approval for capital infusion of up to $1.6 billion infusion.

"The capital that we are getting right now from the government is good enough. We have been categorically told that it will come by March 31," Pratip Chaudhuri said over the telephone from New Delhi.

India's biggest lender received the federal finance ministry's approval for a capital infusion of 60-80 billion rupees.

