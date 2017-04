Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

State Bank of India has raised its base rate by 20 basis points to 10 percent per annum from 9.80 percent per annum, the state-run lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's largest lender also revised its benchmark prime lending rate by 20 bps to 14.75 percent from 14.55 percent.

The increase is effective from November 7, the bank said.