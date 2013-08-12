BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 12 State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's largest lender, posted a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income.
The state-run bank posted on Monday a 13.6 percent drop in net profit to 32.41 billion rupees ($532.49 million) in the fiscal first quarter that ended in June compared with 37.52 billion rupees a year ago.
Net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 115.12 billion rupees.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 36.2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The bank's shares fell more than 5 percent after the earnings were announced.
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.