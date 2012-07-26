HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - State Bank of India (Baa2/BBB-), the country's largest lender managed to achieve the lowest ever coupon for an Indian issuer for a 5-year tenor after its much awaited bond priced 375bp over treasuries overnight.

That came on the back of an orderbook as large as USD6.8bn, the largest SBI has ever seen on a dollar bond despite the negative headlines about the economy.

But that achievement was soured by a less than a stellar performance in the secondary market this morning. The bonds went to as high as 380bp but rebounded and are currently back to re-offer level.

That trade also triggered selling in the Indian banking sector with spreads marked 3-5bp wider to factor in more supply.

Although the deal was on the starting blocks on Monday, a choppy global market backdrop prompted the leads to hold back, with the issuer closely monitoring markets on an hourly basis.

Even yesterday morning with regional equity markets soft, the leads were in two minds as to whether to proceed. In the event, with Asian credit markets modestly firming up after lunch yesterday, the button was pushed and the deal launched at an optically attractive Treasuries plus 400bp initial guidance.

This looked cheap to the India bank swap curve, although the final destination always looked likely to be a 25bp iteration, which duly occurred, at a final Treasuries plus 380bp +/-5bp indication.

The thinking on this level was to take the SBI due July 2015s, which trade over the two-year Treasury and were at plus 325bp ahead of pricing, equivalent to a G plus 318bp, add 25bp-30bp for the 3s/5s curve and put a 25bp new issue concession on top.

That resulted in plus 375bp pricing level.

This was only the third dollar bond issue from India this year after Reliance Industries and Axis Bank, and expectations were high that a heavy demand would emerge for the SBI paper.

The bank had completed roadshows on Friday with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS. It was a tight window this week given that the markets in Europe are likely to be muted as Olympics in London kicks off this weekend.

SBI priced its 5-year Reg S/144a issue at a coupon of 4.125% and a reoffer price of 33.140 translating to a yield of 4.318%. It saw orders of USD6.8bn from over 350 accounts.

Asia made up 47% of investors, 22% were from Europe and the remaining 31% were from the US. By investor type, 49% were asset managers, 24% were private banks, 12% were banks, another 12% were insurance companies and the remaining 3% went to the public.

The State Bank of India trade is closely watched by other Indian issuers wanting to tap the dollar bond market. Currently in the pipeline are state-run Rural Electrification Corp, Indian Overseas Bank, Suzlon Energy .

Among other potential issuers, Jindal Steel and Power is looking to finance planned capex of about INR100bn (USD1.8bn) for the current fiscal year. It is seeking to raise dollars to refinance partly its USD75m loan maturing in November 2012, in addition to fresh borrowings.

Transmission utility Power Grid Corp may also be looking to tap the dollar-bond market for the first time, with expansion plans to the tune of INR200bn in 2012/2013.

Aside from the overall market backdrop, which is overshadowed by eurozone fear which is critical for windows of issuance, Indian borrowers face an additional challenge given its deteriorating economic backdrop.

Banks in particular are vulnerable to the country's falling economic growth, with loan books under increasing stress and a stampede of corporate creditors looking to restructure their debt.

The outlook would be less bleak if India had a sound and tested bankruptcy process, but it does not, and that threatens chaos should the ongoing restructuring trend go gangbusters.

Pressure on India's banks was illustrated today as state-owned Canara Bank announced a drop in profits in the third quarter to INR7.75bn (USD138m) from INR8.29bn in the first quarter.

In June, Fitch Ratings added to the challenge as it cut its credit outlook for India's BBB- rating to negative from stable, after S&P made a similar move in April. A downgrade will take the country into junk territory.