HONG KONG, Aug 2 (IFR) - The new 5-year dollar bonds from State Bank of India and Export Import Bank of India have maintained the same spread differential in the secondary market as the level at which they were priced at, but there is some discussion around whether the gap should narrow from the current 20bp.

SBI 2017s are trading at 359/356bp over US Treasuries, compared with their reoffer spread of 375bp while Exim 2017s are trading at 340/335bp over, tight to the 355bp reoffer.

"They have maintained the gap at the launch in the secondary. The market is saying that's where the gap is perhaps but I wont be surprised to see a little tighter. SBI may be looking a touch cheaper," said a Singapore-based trader.

Banking analysts say that although both banks have state-backing, the two lenders are very different and comparing an exim bank with a commercial bank is a difficult exercise.

Exim Bank is 100% owned by the government while the sovereign has a stake of just around 60% in SBI.

"The other main difference in favour of Exim is that it has a written guarantee from the government about injection of capital from the government which is not the case with SBI. But then we know that the bank will be supported by the government in case of need," said one analyst who added that the Exim's balance sheet and asset portfolio were much inferior compared with SBI since its lending was state directed.