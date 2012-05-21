People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters Market Eye - State Bank of India gains 3.8 percent, having already risen 5 percent on Friday because of better-than-expected results.

CLSA and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrade the stock to "buy" citing asset quality improvements and recent under-performance in shares.

Macquarie also raises its ratings, but just to "neutral", saying SBI is already the most expensive Indian public sector bank, trading at a 20 percent premium to its peers, while citing concerns over the pace of restructuring.

SBI shares had dropped 13.6 percent this month as of Thursday's close, the day before its earnings announcement, versus a 7.2 percent fall in the NSE index in the same period.