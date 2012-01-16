* SBI says capital infusion to happen by March-end

* Infusion by preferential allotment of shares (Adds details, background)

MUMBAI Jan 16 State Bank of India , India's largest lender, has received Finance Ministry approval for a capital infusion of 60-80 billion rupees ($1.2 billion-$1.6 billion), CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday, citing the bank's chairman.

The capital infusion will be made by March 31 and will be via a preferential issue of shares, Pratip Chaudhuri was reported as saying.

Late last month, Diwaker Gupta, chief financial officer, told Reuters the bank had received formal confirmation from the government on capital infusion.

The bank, which is 59 percent state-owned, has since 2010 sought as much as 200 billion rupees from the government through a rights issue in order to build up its capital base.

In early October, Moody's downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, the country's dominant lender, citing "modest" capital and weakening asset quality.

Gupta had said the government will ensure the bank has 8 percent tier I capital adequacy by March-end. At the end of September, it stood at 7.47 percent.

Earlier this month, Standard and Poor's said the Reserve Bank of India's proposed guidelines for implemanting Basel-III norms will strenghthen bank's capitalisation and credit profile.

The RBI said banks should have minimum tier-I capital of 7 percent, while total capital must be at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets under the Basel III draft guidelines.

Shares in the state-run lender rose as much as 2.6 percent to 1,825 rupees immediately after the report.

($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Writing by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)