HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Basis Point) - Bank of Taiwan Tokyo and Chinatrust Commercial Bank Tokyo have clubbed a US$40m one-year term loan for the Osaka branch of State Bank of India, according to sources.

BOT has provided US$30m and Chinatrust has committed US$10m, sources said. Sources said the margin is at around 140-150bp over three-month Libor. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui; Editing by Gavin Stafford)