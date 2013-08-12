Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, posted a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income.

The state-run bank posted on Monday a 13.6 percent drop in net profit to 32.41 billion rupees in the fiscal first quarter that ended in June compared with 37.52 billion rupees a year ago.

Net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 115.12 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 36.2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The bank's shares fell more than 5 percent after the earnings were announced.

SBI shares closed 3.5 percent lower at 1605.35 rupees.

