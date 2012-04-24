NEW DELHI, April 24 State Bank of India is cutting its loan rates for small and medium enterprises by 1.5 to 2.0 percentage points, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said, adding that the move would not squeeze margins at India's largest lender.

India's banks, saddled with high-cost long-term deposits, narrow profit margins and the threat from a rising volume of bad debts, are hard-pressed to follow the Reserve Bank of India's 50 basis point cut in lending rates last week. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)