People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI Shares in State Bank of India fell as much as 4.3 percent and headed towards their biggest single day percentage fall since June 16, on worries the country's biggest lender would post disappointing earnings on Friday.

Traders cited market concerns about the lender's net interest margins and expressed worries SBI would post a rise in non-performing loans in the April-June quarter.

Shares in SBI were last down 3.6 percent, under-performing the 0.3 percent fall in the NSE index.

