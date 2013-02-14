BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 14 State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, reported a 4 percent gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase in more than a year, as higher provisions for bad loans and slower loan demand hurt growth.
Standalone net profit rose to 33.96 billion rupees ($631.40 million) for the quarter ended December from 32.6 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 36.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SBI's standalone non-performing loan ratio of 2.59 percent of assets for the quarter compares with 2.2 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 53.79 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: