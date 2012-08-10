Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Aug 10 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, beat street expectations as its net profit surged for the second consecutive quarter on strong loan growth, but a rise in bad loans pulled down its shares.
SBI's net profit more than doubled to 37.52 billion rupees ($678.17 million) from 15.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 36.17 billion rupees.
Its non-performing loans rose to nearly 5 percent at end-June compared with 3.5 percent a year earlier but provisions, or the funds set aside for bad loans and contingencies, were down 41 percent to 25.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)