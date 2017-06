People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in State Bank of India rise 2.4 percent on hopes of better-than-expected results and lower non-performing loans in the September quarter, with results due on Friday.

State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said the bank's September quarter non-performing asset position looking better than the June quarter.

CLSA said in a report on Friday it maintains preference for corporate banks, including State Bank of India, which should benefit as asset quality concerns fade gradually.