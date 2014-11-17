Reuters Market Eye - State Bank of India's shares gain as much as 2.9 pct to their highest intraday level since April 2011.
Better-than-expected asset quality in Q2 continues to help, say traders.
Asset quality continues to get better with six consecutive improvements in impairment asset formation ratio - Jefferies.
Separately, SBI said improving loan quality will take time for Indian banks.
SBI shares up 3.2 percent at 10:57 a.m. after a 2.5 percent rise on Friday.
Stock up 61.8 percent YTD vs a 32.7 percent gain in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)