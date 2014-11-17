A security personnel stands guard in front of the gate of the State Bank of India (SBI) regional office in Kolkata May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - State Bank of India's shares gain as much as 2.9 pct to their highest intraday level since April 2011.

Better-than-expected asset quality in Q2 continues to help, say traders.

Asset quality continues to get better with six consecutive improvements in impairment asset formation ratio - Jefferies.

Separately, SBI said improving loan quality will take time for Indian banks.

SBI shares up 3.2 percent at 10:57 a.m. after a 2.5 percent rise on Friday.

Stock up 61.8 percent YTD vs a 32.7 percent gain in the Nifty.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)