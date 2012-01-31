BRIEF-India's TCS collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
* Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
NEW DELHI Jan 31 Shares in State Bank of India rose 1.7 percent in pre-open trade on Tuesday after the country's top lender said the Indian government would inject 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) into the bank through a share purchase. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges