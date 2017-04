MUMBAI Jan 31 State Bank of India Ltd, the country's largest lender, said it has raised 80.32 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) through a sale of shares to institutional investors to boost its capital requirements.

The proceeds from the share sale will increase the overall capital adequacy ratio of the state-run bank to 12.81 percent and tier one capital adequacy ratio to over 9.67 percent, SBI said in a statement late on Thursday.

SBI launched the share offering on Tuesday in the indicative price band of 1,565-1,596 rupees a share to raise as much as $1.5 billion. The bank sold 51.3 million shares in the offering at the lower end of the range.

