Maintenance engineers work on top of a power generating wind turbine at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village, about 275 km west of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Lenders to Suzlon Energy Ltd will look at ways to restructure the debt of the world's fifth-largest maker of wind turbines to help it repay bondholders, a senior official of the State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday.

SBI has around 35 billion rupees of debt exposure to Suzlon, Santosh Nayar, deputy managing director of the country's largest lender, told Reuters.

Suzlon was poised to default on redemption of more than $200 million in overseas convertible bonds, due on Thursday, after bondholders rejected a four-month extension, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent.

