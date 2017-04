People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI State Bank of India (SBI.NS) plans to raise $500-$600 million worth of offshore external commercial borrowings in three to four months time, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

India's largest lender priced a five-year, $1 billion bond issue with a coupon of 3.25 percent last week, generating interest of more than four times the bond size, said Hemant Contractor, managing director of international business.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)