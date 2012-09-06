People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in State Bank of India, India's biggest lender, rose 1.8 percent after the bank slashed its deposit rates between 50-100 basis points across maturities, effective Friday.

Morgan Stanley, however, says SBI's move is more of a manifestation of a slowing economy with RBI data also showing loan growth for the system for April to August has been close to zero - similar to the 2008 levels.

Morgan Stanley further warns that reduced growth in segments facing slowdown will accelerate restructured loans creation.

But bond market dealers say SBI rate cut is a game changer and put RBI way behind the curve.

Most economists polled expect RBI to hold rates when it meets on September 17 for monetary policy.